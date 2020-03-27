Undrafted Amir Coffey gains NBA foothold with Clippers

In early February, Amir Coffey checked into the game for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Timberwolves on the same Target Center court where he won a high school state title for Hopkins four years ago.

It was Coffey’s first time playing in an NBA game back in his hometown. He saw familiar faces and heard cheers from those who have supported him from his high school days all the way to his time starring at the University of Minnesota.

“It was really cool coming back,” Coffey said in a phone interview. “I’m sure there were some Gophers fans there. Just playing in front of those people again and having the opportunity to play in front of family and friends, it was a pretty special moment.”

There’s no telling when the NBA season will continue this year, but Coffey’s journey is off to an exciting start with the Clippers, a team sitting second in the Western Conference standings, at 44-20.

Coffey, a 6-foot-8 guard who led the Gophers to the NCAA tournament as a junior last year, went from undrafted to signing a two-way contract with the Clippers, which allows them to shuttle him back and forth from the G League.