Under new coach Chris Finch, Timberwolves step up the pace

“I wouldn’t say we’re out of shape but we got to get used to playing at that speed,” Wolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt said. “The first half we’re running and gunning, everybody’s energy is up. It slows down a little bit and we have that one period of time where we let them go on a little run because we either get lazy or fatigued at a point.”

Vanderbilt, who had 16 points and six rebounds against the Bulls, added the quicker speed seems to suit him more, especially as he tries to fight on the offensive glass, one of his strong suits.

“Previously I was kind of just in the dunker [role] and I wasn’t in much action or involved,” Vanderbilt said. “It is great offensive rebounding position. But it’s a little tougher when you’re down there and I’m just fighting with seven footers trying to get rebounds as opposed to flying in, get a better angle to grab some of the boards.”

But when Vanderbilt or someone else doesn’t get the offensive rebound on misses, it could lead to trouble.

Towns said a number of shots the Wolves took Wednesday he referred to as “fast-break starters” for the opposition.