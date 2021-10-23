Unbeaten Wild has rarely led this season — except when it counts most

Tie game, up a goal or down by two — it didn’t matter.

The Wild saved the best for last.

“We just don’t quit,” said winger Marcus Foligno, one of the ringleaders behind the late-game hysteria.

Despite trailing in every game, the Wild has rallied to start the season 3-0. It is the only team in the NHL that is undefeated after never scoring the first goal.

And while the Wild would like to avoid playing catch-up, the players’ unfazed response is certainly a trait worth embracing.

“We never really have that look in our eye or feel in the room that we’re going to lose the game,” winger Nick Bjugstad said. “We come in confident and know that if we play our way, play our system, I think we give ourselves a good chance every night. That’s the name of the game when you’re behind, just staying positive.”

This knack for comebacks actually predates the current Wild lineup.

Last season, about a third of the team’s victories (12) came after trailing 1-0 and since 2018-19, the Wild has 44 wins when surrendering the first goal. Only Tampa Bay (52) and Pittsburgh (45) have more.

“You don’t panic in situations like that,” Foligno said. “You’ve been in that position before. You know how to handle it. The emotional stuff that goes in your head, you’re thinking, ‘Oh, geez, might not be our night tonight,’ I think that gets swept under the rug pretty fast.”

So far, the results reinforce that mentality.

In the season debut Oct. 15 at Anaheim, Foligno put the Wild ahead 2-1 with 7.2 seconds to go in the third period — this after the Wild didn’t even the score until late in the second.

After falling behind to Los Angeles last Saturday, the Wild rattled off three goals in the second period to sweep the California road trip. Still, the ending was a nail-biter because the Kings cut into their deficit in the third period to set up a photo finish on the 3-2 decision.

But the most dramatic conclusion came Tuesday in the home opener when the Wild climbed out of a two-goal hole in the third period after Foligno and center Joel Eriksson Ek scored to force overtime where Eriksson Ek completed a hat trick to stun Winnipeg 6-5. Eriksson Ek’s tying goal came after an empty-netter by the Jets was overturned for being offside, an infraction that was caught by the Wild issuing a coach’s challenge.

Overall, out of 183 minutes, 30 seconds played this season, the Wild has led for just 23:16.

“It does show the resilience and composure that we’ve had.” coach Dean Evason said. “But we’re not naïve to the fact that we’ve scored late obviously in Anaheim, and another close game in L.A. could have went either way and obviously the other night could have went either way.

“Yeah, we might have the record we have, but we didn’t win by four, five goals. There’s lots of stuff to correct. Happy where are at, but we have to continue to go forward.”

As the Wild regrouped for practice Friday ahead of a weekend back-to-back at Xcel Energy Center starting Saturday against the Ducks, players were reminded about their defending and the team worked on its special teams play. Kyle Connor was left wide open in the middle of the Wild’s zone on Winnipeg’s second goal, and the Jets scored twice on the power play.

Although the team’s record may be perfect, the Wild’s performance can still improve.

“There’s a breakdown somewhere in order to have a goal go in your net,” Evason said. “It’s correctable, and we’re constantly trying to teach so we don’t do it again.”

