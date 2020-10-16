U men's basketball team looks new again as overhauls become norm

“Still waiting on the Both waiver — we’ll get it submitted soon,” Pitino said. “It was more just a matter of gathering all the information, which took some time. We feel like we’re at the end of that process. If he gets the waiver, which we anticipate, he’s another guy to go along with Liam who can be that guy right away.”

The Gophers were regarded as one of the biggest winners nationally in transfer market this offseason. They lost guards Payton Willis (Charleston) and Bryan Greenlee (San Diego) but signed three transfers projected as starters, along with freshmen Jamal Mashburn Jr., Martice Mitchell and David Mutaf.

The Gophers staff contacted dozens of graduate and undergraduate transfers this spring, when it looked as if undergraduate transfers would be eligible right away, just as graduate transfers have been.

That led to Rice forward Drew Peterson committing to Minnesota before he reversed and signed with Southern California. Peterson saw that the NCAA likely would put the one-time transfer vote on hold to focus on more pressing concerns with COVID-19. Now the earliest the rule would take effect is the 2021-22 season.

That’s when checking the transfer portal will become a day-by-day responsibility for coaches, Pitino says.

“It is going to be volatile,” he said. “It’s going to be a huge, unique challenge, but you’ve got to adapt.”

