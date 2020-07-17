Tyler Duffey works through system to play key role for Twins

“Those are the teammates I really remember: good players, good hitters, good guys like D.J. and Adam Brett, who didn’t make it to the big leagues. That’s a reminder of how tough it is to get a job here.’’

The many twists in Duffey’s now-lengthy tenure with the Twins is further confirmation of this.

He was a standout reliever at Rice, 92 appearances (one start), 159 innings, 189 strikeouts, and went to the Twins in the fifth round in June 2012 — three rounds after Chargois, a harder thrower with less durability for the Owls.

The Twins made Duffey a starter in 2013, and he pitched 270 innings over two seasons. He was at Class AAA Rochester in 2015, doing OK, when the Twins (in the wild-card race) made him a surprise call-up to start in Toronto on Aug. 5.

Duffey lasted two innings. He gave up a gigantic two-run home run to Josh Donaldson in the first, then a grand slam to Jose Bautista in the second. He was sent back to Rochester and then called up 10 days later to start again.

“We media mavens aimed criticism at [General Manager] Terry Ryan for bring you back after the beatdown in Toronto,’’ I said to Duffey this week.

Duffey laughed slightly and said: “I was aware of that.’’