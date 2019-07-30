Two Winona men are facing multiple charges after a traffic stop Saturday in Winona.
Steven Edward Taverna, 25, was witnessed driving by a police officer who recognized Taverna and was aware of a prior driving license suspension. After confirming the suspension was still active, police stopped the car. Dominic Joseph Stanley, 21, was a passenger in the front of the vehicle.
When the officer approached the vehicle, Taverna was making frantic movements near the center console area, police said. Taverna had bloodshot, glossy eyes and was fidgety and unable to sit still. Taverna admitted to the officer he had smoked methamphetamine before the traffic stop, police said.
The officer searched the vehicle, found two vape pens and a vape capsule with a liquid inside that tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol. In a backpack owned by Stanley were unused hypodermic syringes, police said.
On Stanley’s lap during the traffic stop was an Apple Mac Pro laptop, which he noted as being a gift from his uncle. Officers ran the serial number on the laptop and discovered it had been stolen. The laptop, valued at $1,100, was the property of Winona State University. A student had reported her backpack containing the laptop stolen on May 2.
A vehicle that matched the description of the one driven by Taverna was reported stolen from the back of a residence on West 10th Street in Winona later Saturday. The key for the vehicle was on a keychain that also had two hearts on it and a black leather loop, which matched the key chain that was found in the vehicle driven by Taverna. No one had been given permission to use the vehicle.
Taverna faces charges of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended license. Stanley faces a charge of receiving stolen property.
