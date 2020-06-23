Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Winona County

Two new COVID-19 cases in Winona County were confirmed by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.
The department continues to list 99 as the county's total for the second day in a row, but the state did remove three cases for the state overall because of duplicates, false positives or residencies in other states.
Although the state does not list the changes by county, two of Winona County's cases were likely deducted from the total.
No new COVID-19 deaths were announced in the county, leaving the total at 15.
In Minnesota, 33,469 of 520,045 COVID-19 tests have come back positive, with 29,399 of these patients no longer needing to be in isolation and 1,393 having died.
Statewide, 3,860 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 339 remaining in hospitals Tuesday.
For daily Minnesota COVID-19 situation updates, visit the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
