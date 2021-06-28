Two for Tokyo: Minnesotans Lee, McCallum join Biles on Olympic gymnastics team

ST. LOUIS – All she had to do was breathe.

Suni Lee knew she was prepared for this moment, to perform her very best when it counted the most.

“I just told myself to take deep breaths and do what I normally do,” the St. Paul gymnast said. “This was the time when I had to just let my gymnastics do its thing. I just had to let everything go.”

Lee fought off her nerves in a spectacular performance Sunday at the Olympic trials, joining Simone Biles as automatic selections for the four-woman U.S. gymnastics team at the Tokyo Summer Games. While Lee earned her berth by finishing second to Biles in the all-around competition, another Minnesotan — Grace McCallum of Isanti — was named to the team by a selection committee, along with Biles’ training partner Jordan Chiles.

MyKayla Skinner was chosen to compete as an individual in Tokyo, joining Jade Carey in the two individual spots earned by the U.S. Biles finished the competition with a two-day all-around score of 118.098, followed by Lee (115.832), Chiles (114.631), McCallum (112.564) and Skinner (112.264).

Sunday’s results made Minnesotans 3-for-3 at the trials, after former Gopher Shane Wiskus of Spring Park earned an Olympic berth on the men’s side Saturday.