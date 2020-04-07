Twins won't find late bloomers this time in MLB draft

“You can go back to our 2016 draft, and they all could have been different if we did not have the entire spring,” Twins scouting director Sean Johnson said. “With Kirilloff being a Pennsylvania high school kid, you don’t have a ton of looks there.

“Cavaco, we were still building steam and evaluating him on a weekly basis. Did we have comfort taking him in March? I would say no is the answer.”

In this unforeseen year, every team is in the same situation — a draft for which they could not have prepared.

“Sean and his staff do an exceptional job to prepare for the draft season starting about a week after the previous draft wraps up and all the way through the spring,” Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “While everyone will be without a season of looks here I’m confident that the work our guys have put in already will help us to get prepared for this draft.”

The Twins hope the draft takes place closer to June 10 than July. The league is determining the date, and the length. As part of its agreement with the union, the draft could be shrunk to as little as five rounds. That could come down to how much owners want to spend on draft picks in a year in which revenue are being obliterated by the health emergency.