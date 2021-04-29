Twins starter Happ feeds off energy of early run support

CLEVELAND — The Twins had not scored more than three runs in any of J.A. Happ’s first three starts with his new team, so this was a different feeling. By the time the veteran left-hander took the mound Wednesday, he owned a 4-0 lead.

“That was huge. That got us going, and got us up. Obviously, we’re fired up,” Happ said of the Twins’ three-homer first inning in their 10-2 victory over Cleveland. “We’re fighting, man, and it hasn’t been going our way. So it was huge to jump out to that lead and get some quality energy in the dugout.”

Happ fed that energy, too, turning in only the Twins’ third seven-inning start of the season thus far — he’s had two of them, in back-to-back starts now — and surrendering only two runs on four hits.

Nobody was more impressed, and grateful, than his catcher.

“That guy’s been doing it forever. I think he’s the most steady pitcher that we have,” Mitch Garver said after Happ lowered his ERA to 1.96, fifth-best in the American League. “He’s pitched for some big teams in some big moments. I mean, he’s been there, he knows how to control his emotions when he gets out there, and he’s a real competitor. I really enjoy working with him.”