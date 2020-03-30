Twins scout stuck in South Korea, but country's teams could play soon

There just might be baseball played somewhere in this world as soon as the end of April, giving David Kim an opportunity to return to his perch in the stands.

Kim is a Twins scout who works the Pacific Rim but, for the past several weeks, has been at his home in Goyang City, about 10 miles outside Seoul, South Korea.

The Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) season was to celebrate Opening Day on Saturday, but, because of the coronavirus outbreak, the start of the season has been delayed at least three weeks. South Korea has attracted worldwide interest for how it has handled the pandemic, as its aggressive testing and buy-in from the public have kept the number of cases from spiraling.

The rest of the world is working to flatten the curve, hoping that social distancing and limiting large gatherings will help spread out confirmed cases over a period of time instead of spiking at once and inundating medical centers. South Korea has not had trouble with the curve.

“What they implemented early on was very efficient,” said Kim, a former KBO player who has scouted for the Twins since 2000. “At the end of the day, it is irresponsible citizens who spread the virus. If you are responsible, the virus can be contained.”