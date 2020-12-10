Twins, Saints bridge what once was a bitter baseball divide

Victory did not lessen Sid's suspicions of what they were up to behind George Vavoulis Gate over there in St. Paul. It took awhile, but in 2000, St. Paul opened a spectacular hockey arena with an NHL franchise, in 2015 it opened a splendid boutique ballpark in Lowertown for the independent Saints, and in 2019, it opened a soccer stadium to be envied by all in the Midway district for the major league Loons.

In other words, East Germany had traveled quite a distance from hosting the annual St. Agnes vs. St. Bernard's grudge match as a main event in its pro stadium.

There were a few years that Sid vowed the Wild would have to come to its senses and move to Target Center, but he finally was forced to admit that it turned out people from Edina, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, etc. would travel all the way to St. Paul for a sporting event.

He also took a liking to CHS Field, when being feted by Saints President Mike Veeck, although Sid's recommendation to Veeck that the low-profile stadium should have seating for 40,000 might not have worked, architecturally speaking.

Yet, the sweet somethings the Twins and the Saints, Minneapolis and St. Paul, were uttering to each other on Zoom on Wednesday afternoon would have been too much for Sid.