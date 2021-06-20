Twins run winning streak to four

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Byron Buxton launched an early two-run homer into the second deck, Kenta Maeda earned his first win since May 3 and the Minnesota Twins beat the reeling Texas Rangers 4-2 Sunday for their fourth straight win.

The Twins matched their longest winning streak of the season. Minnesota slugger Nelson Cruz exited with neck tightness after singling in the first inning and striking out on three pitches in the third.

The Rangers have lost six straight, equaling their longest skid of the season. They’ve dropped 19 of their last 22 games to fall 21 games under .500, their most since the end of the 2018 season (67-95).

Buxton, who returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 39 games with a strained right hip, hit his first home run since May 4. He connected eight pitches into the game, tagging Dane Dunning (2-6) after Luis Arraez led off with a single.

The Twins added two runs in the third when Max Kepler pulled a two-out single to right field scoring Trevor Larnach, and Jorge Polanco also scored when the ball scooted under Joey Gallo’s glove.