Twins reach 1-year, $13M deal with DH Nelson Cruz

In doing so, the Twins probably got a bit of a bargain. And his teammates get the best mentor they could get for one more season.

Cruz, signed in January 2019 to a one-year, $14 million contract with an option which the Twins triggered for a second one at $12 million, turned out to be a bargain at that price. A native of the Dominican Republic, he provided the Twins with two superb seasons, including a 41-homer effort in 2019 that enabled him to join Harmon Killebrew (seven times) and Brian Dozier as the only Twins ever to reach 40.

But though Cruz has eclipsed 40 four times in the past seven seasons, doing so again for the Twins would be a historic achievement. No major league player has ever hit 40 homers after his 40th birthday, which Cruz reached last July. Red Sox slugger David Ortiz’s 38 home runs in 2016 stands as the MLB record for a 40-year-old, and only Darrell Evans, with 34 for the Tigers in 1987, has even reached 30.

Only Ortiz, Dave Winfield and Harold Baines have ever driven in more than 100 runs after turning 40, and only Ortiz, Stan Musial and Willie Mays produced an OPS (on-base-plus-slugging) of more than .900, which Cruz managed in both 2019 and the brief 2020 season, at that age.