Twins rally, then fall

MINNEAPOLIS — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie right after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead, and the Reds beat the Minnesota Twins 10-7 to stop their five-game losing streak on Tuesday afternoon.

Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six attempts with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth by the Twins, whose season-long five-game winning streak ended.

Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double off Antone (2-0), but the right-hander in his first game back from the injured list recovered to record the last two outs of the inning.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds, whose relief ERA (5.58 entering the game) is the worst in the major leagues.

After grinding through a 12-inning victory on Monday night that lasted 5:14, the longest in MLB this year, the Twins had some bullpen problems of their own.