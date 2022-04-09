Twins rally in eighth inning, then cave in ninth in 4-3 loss to Mariners

Tyler Duffey came into the top of the ninth inning looking to preserve a slim one-run victory for the Twins.

But he allowed three hits and two runs to set the Twins back a run instead.

Julio Rodriguez took his first MLB hit off Duffey with a lead-off, line-drive double. He went to third on J.P. Crawford’s ground out. Duffey struck out Tom Murphy to face Adam Frazier at the top of the Mariners’ batting order with two outs. But he allowed back-to-back RBI doubles from Frazier and Ty France to seal a 4-3 loss for the Twins on Saturday at Target Field.

Usually in that situation, the Twins would turn to All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers. But the Twins traded a day before the season opener to the Padres for starter Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan.

Just before that blown lead, the Twins had come back from a 16 at-bat run without putting a single man on base through the end of the second through the seventh inning. Byron Buxton took a hit-by-pitch walk in the bottom of the second to load the bases, but when Luis Arraez missed that grand slam opportunity, the Twins entered the drought until the eighth inning.

Nick Gordon drew a walk from Seattle Reliever Andres Munoz before Buxton crushed the reliever’s 100.5 mph pitch 436 feet to the third deck near left-center field, an exit velocity of 112.3 mph. And that ended up being the game winner, as the Twins beat Seattle 3-2 on Saturday at Target Field, drawing the season-opening series level at 1-1.

Arraez opened the scoring on his first at-bat. From the second spot in the batting order, the Venezuelan hit a solo home run in the first inning to sweeten his 25th birthday.

Starting pitcher Sonny Gray allowed the Mariners’ first two runs in his Twins debut. He went 4 2⁄3 innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs, walking two batters and striking out four in his 76-pitch day.

Gray’s first run came in a bit of a troublesome third inning, when he allowed France an RBI double in a two-hit, two-walk inning. In the fifth inning, the final inning for him, he gave up a solo homer to Murphy, batting eighth for Seattle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0