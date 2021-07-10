Twins rally for third straight win over Tigers, 9-4

That came with one out, after shortstop Andrelton Simmons and third baseman Luis Arraez each singled back-to-back and then Polanco delivered a shot on a 1-0 count almost as sudden and unexpected as Kirilloff’s. It was his 11th.

The Twins survived the eighth inning, when Detroit first baseman Jonathan Schoop doubled to lead off the inning and then was advanced to third with one out. But Twins reliever Alex Colome got Haase looking on strike three and then got Candelario out swinging without the tying run crossing the plate.

The Twins beat the Tigers for the third consecutive time in a four-game weekend series that ends Sunday leading in the All-Star break.

The Tigers had won four of five games and six of eight before arriving in Minnesota.

They led 4-0 after those back-to-back second-inning solo home runs from Niko Goodrum and Zack Short and then two more runs that scored their first two batters in the third inning.

It was the third time this season the Tigers hit consecutive homers, and the first since May 14 against the Chicago Cubs.