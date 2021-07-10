Twins rally for third straight win over Tigers, 9-4

MINNEAPOLIS — Trailing by four runs almost before they knew it, the Twins responded with five runs on a pair of home runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Then they scored four more times in the eighth inning — all with only one out and just for good measure, too — before beating Detroit 9-4 at Target Field.
An announced crowd of 21,030 fans on a fine summer’s afternoon that turned sun-splashed and victorious saw left-fielder Alex Kirilloff’s two-run home run start it all in the sixth.
Second baseman Jorge Polanco’s three-run shot in the seventh was enough to beat the Tigers for the third consecutive time in a four-game weekend series.
Third baseman Luis Arraez’s two-run double with one out in the eighth didn’t hurt any, either. That made it 7-4 before a Detroit wild pitch and catcher’s error that ended up with the ball in a camera well.
Those two mistakes also allowed two more players, including Arraez, to score.
Shut out through five innings, the Twins needed a jolt and Kirilloff delivered it with a sudden, first-pitch two-run homer — his eighth this season — that scored designated hitter Nelson Cruz ahead of him with one out.
The Twins followed that sixth inning by adding Jorge Polanco’s three-run homer to the right-field pavilion in the seventh inning.
That came with one out, after shortstop Andrelton Simmons and third baseman Luis Arraez each singled back-to-back and then Polanco delivered a shot on a 1-0 count almost as sudden and unexpected as Kirilloff’s. It was his 11th.
The Twins survived the eighth inning, when Detroit first baseman Jonathan Schoop doubled to lead off the inning and then was advanced to third with one out. But Twins reliever Alex Colome got Haase looking on strike three and then got Candelario out swinging without the tying run crossing the plate.
The Twins beat the Tigers for the third consecutive time in a four-game weekend series that ends Sunday leading in the All-Star break.
The Tigers had won four of five games and six of eight before arriving in Minnesota.
They led 4-0 after those back-to-back second-inning solo home runs from Niko Goodrum and Zack Short and then two more runs that scored their first two batters in the third inning.
It was the third time this season the Tigers hit consecutive homers, and the first since May 14 against the Chicago Cubs.
Detroit scored those two more in the fourth, when Twins starter Bailey Ober walked catcher Eric Haase and designated hitter Jeimer Candelario to start the inning. Third baseman Harold Castro’s ground ball to left field scored Haase from second.
Getting hitched
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has big plans for next week’s All-Star break: he’s getting married.
Baldelli and his fiance, Allie, will tie the knot on Tuesday in a small ceremony. He said the couple has plans for a bigger celebration eventually, possibly during the offseason.
“We’ve been together a long time,” Baldelli said. “I probably should have been on this and gotten this done a little while ago, but it’ll be great.”
Trainers room
Twins: Baldelli said C Mitch Garver is “meeting some thresholds” as he works his way back from a groin contusion. Garver remains on track to join Triple-A St. Paul next week to begin a rehab assignment.