Twins rally for 3-2 victory over Baddoo, Tigers

DETROIT (AP) — Jorge Polanco hit a two-run double in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins held off Akil Baddoo and the Detroit Tigers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career. But the rookie was doubled off third after his big hit — it was a rough day on the bases for the Tigers, who also ran into two outs at home in the sixth.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit, and Matthew Boyd (1-1) allowed three runs in seven innings.

Kenta Maeda (1-0) pitched six mostly strong innings, allowing two runs and seven hits. He yielded two singles, a double and a walk in the sixth, but Detroit didn’t score.

Willi Castro was thrown out at home for the first out while trying to score from first on Miguel Cabrera’s double. Then, with the bases loaded, Jonathan Schoop hit a fly to right. Kyle Garlick caught it and threw Cabrera out at home — with Baddoo waiting on deck.

“What a relief,” Maeda said through a translator. “If it weren’t for those two plays, I don’t think our team win would have been there.”