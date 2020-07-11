Twins players forced to make difficult family choices during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Minnesota Twins employ physicians, trainers, strength coaches, massage therapists, even a dietitian, all to make sure the players have everything they need to be physically ready to play. But for the mental part? Marwin Gonzalez has a support system that he decided he couldn’t be without for the next three months: his wife, Noel, along with their three small children.

“I didn’t want to be apart from them,” Gonzalez said of the couple’s decision to travel to Minnesota all together last week. “When you have a bad game, my personal opinion is, when I get home and see my kids, they change the whole day. They change my day. Sometimes you need to stay a bit away from baseball whenever you’re going through a rough time. That was the main reason I decided to bring my kids.”

It’s an understandable decision, but not an easy one, and on the Twins, far from a unanimous one.

With the coronavirus surging all over the country, with the regular season reduced to just nine weeks instead of six months, several players said they grappled with the decision. You know how the negotiations between MLB owners and players involved questions about logistics, travel, finances and especially safety, about avoiding COVID-19 and determining what happens if you can’t?

Yeah, it was like that.