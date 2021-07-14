Twins pick up 19 college players after opening draft with two prep stars

Their second- and third-round picks were both left-handed pitchers from the Big Ten in Steven Hajjar from Michigan and Cade Povich from Nebraska. In total, they grabbed 11 pitchers, three shortstops, three catchers, two third basemen, a second baseman and an outfielder in the draft.

Johnson said the mantra was to take a shot at nabbing some starters later on. Six of the Twins’ 10 selections on Tuesday were pitchers.

“You get lucky with the Bailey Obers of the world in this range, so we went more pitching than position player, and I think our current roster situation in the minor leagues, yeah we could use some more pitching down at that level, and I prefer to take pitching this late in the draft,” he said.

Already, with a later draft, the Twins have begun scouting the class of 2022. In six days, Johnson will head to Cape Cod to really dive into that class.

And already, the Twins are thinking of ways to improve their drafting process moving forward.

“We always de-brief right after and talk about what happened the past three days, and how can we do it better,” Johnson said. “We do that every year. How do we move forward? What can we do different next year? We’re never really satisfied with the process. But I think coming from Year 1 in 2017 to now, we’ve come a long way. Our continuity really helps, having the same people in the room.”

