Twins' Nelson Cruz shows no signs of slowing down as 41st birthday nears

“He hasn’t seemed to be slowing down at all. He still hits the ball incredibly hard, he’s still had great at-bats,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, younger than Cruz by 15 months. “He’s even found a way to lower his swing-and-miss and strikeout rates, and continues to make adjustments as time goes on. That’s not easy to do.”

Nor is hitting home runs, especially after turning 40. Cruz hit 16 in the 60-game 2020 season, and has 17 more this year after he blasted a three-run homer against Cleveland on Sunday. He already is in elite company for his age group. Only 14 players in baseball history have hit more than his 32 home runs in their 40s, and at his current rate, Cruz could be among the top five by season’s end.

And the 79 homers Bonds hit in his 40s? Cruz says it’s plausible he could close that 47-homer margin in 2022 or 2023.

“It’s not something you set out to do. I just want to keep playing, and the numbers take care of themselves,” said Cruz, who with a typical 424-foot blast to center Monday passed Dave Winfield for the Twins’ career record by age-40-plus players. “My at-bats are good. My legs are better now, I can still get them going when I want to. Once I feel like I can’t help a team anymore, I’ll make that call, but I believe I still can.”