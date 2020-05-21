Twins manager Rocco Baldelli prepares for 'ramp up'

For instance, the Twins have not decided where to have the second stage of spring training. There will need to be a three-week period for players to train and, most importantly, pitchers to build up their arm endurance before games begin. While it would appear to be a slam dunk to return to Fort Myers, Fla., where they are headquartered, they might be better off training at Target Field. They probably would break up into small groups, each training at different times. Pitchers would have to get the bulk of their work done in intersquad games, but there’s a chance they would spend the last week playing a regional opponent in a handful of exhibition games.

“We certainly have talked about that,” Falvey said. “I can’t speak for the other teams who are in Florida but talking with some folks the opinions are mixed, depending on a lot of factors. Some of it is going to depend on, to some degree, what other teams are doing because you are somewhat impacted by knowing where the potential opponents are.

“There is still a lot to be worked out with respect to any exhibition schedule. For us right now … we’re planning on both locations at the present until we have it ultimately finalized as a league.”