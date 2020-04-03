Twins manager Rocco Baldelli keeps one cleat in both baseball, music worlds

“Phish is extraordinarily skilled. The interplay and the relationships that they have within the music is phenomenal.”

Ballplayers love musicians almost as much as musicians love ballplayers. The skills are different, the challenge similar: Testing your individual and collaborative abilities in front of a demanding audience in a highly competitive field.

What they have in common is the roar of the crowd.

“There is an energy when you walk into an arena or a sporting event, there is this high level of anticipation,” Baldelli said. “You’re happy to be there and be a part of it and experience it with everybody else. It’s a communal event. I think the similarities are vast. And every opportunity I get to go see a band that I love, I do cherish it.”

Baldelli has seen Phish “about 40 times.” His dog is named “Bowie The Beauceron,” after a Phish song. He has met keyboardist Page McConnell, and has befriended Trey Kerr, the band’s video crew chief.

During the season, when the topic is baseball, Baldelli is friendly but careful, his apparent goal being to say nothing that could offend a player.