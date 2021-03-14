Twins: Maeda named starting pitcher for season opener

The decision means Jose Berrios, who also has yet to allow a run this spring, will pitch the second game against the Brewers, and likely the Twins’ home opener April 8 against Seattle. Berrios has started the Twins’ past two openers, but for now won’t become the fourth Twins pitcher to start three consecutive openers, a feat that only Bert Blyleven (1972-76), Dave Goltz (1977-79) and Brad Radke (1999-2005) have ever achieved.

“It’s not the easiest decision when you have so many good options,” Baldelli said. “But truly, this year, Kenta put himself in position to start the first game for us, both in the year that he had last year and the way he conducts himself. I don’t think there was any denying him that at this point.”

It’s perhaps appropriate that Maeda, who spent the first four seasons of his major league career with the Dodgers, would start this year’s Twins opener, since it’s the first one since 1972 in which pitchers will bat. Maeda memorably homered in his MLB debut in 2016, and he “is pretty ready to be able to swing the bat a little bit and have a little fun and contribute to his start on the offensive side of things, too,” Baldelli said. “If it was up to Kenta, he would jump right in to Home Run Derby, out there taking care of business five or six days a week with a bat in his hands.”