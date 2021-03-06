Twins’ Lewis vows to grow, learn as he aggressively approaches ACL rehab

“I know Adrian Peterson, the Viking, when he tore his ACL, (after) 6½ months, he came back,” Lewis said, clearly tempted by the timetable. But even at that incredible pace, Lewis still wouldn’t play this year, so the plan is “to just go through this process the right way and not mess up, because you don’t want to re-aggravate. … The goal for me is long-term.”

That means crutches for the rest of the month, then some walking without their help, a few sessions on a stationary bike, perhaps some light jogging after another month. Hitting a baseball will wait till August or so, and fielding at shortstop sometime after that. He will remain in Fort Myers, where he can use the Twins’ equipment to work out with the help of the Twins’ minor league training staff. He’ll be immersed in baseball and will devote himself to studying the game.

“I’m not going to let something like this tear me down,” Lewis said. “I didn’t expect myself to start in the big leagues this year, so my mentality was, ‘How am I going to grow and continue to learn? I can still do those things while I’m hurt.

“(But) I will say, I am already progressing a little faster than they thought. I told (doctors), ‘Watch out, my body is a beast.’ “