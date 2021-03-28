Twins’ left field job a multiplayer battle; five players cut

Part of that is thinking of ways to best honor Bell during the season. Baldelli said that’s been a topic of conversation throughout the organization and will be a priority as the season approaches.

“It’s going to be something that’s going to be very meaningful to our group,” Baldelli said. “… There have been a lot of very touching and kind of beautiful thoughts and ideas and suggestions.”

Injury update

Pitcher Edwar Colina, who hasn’t pitched at all this spring, has right elbow inflammation, per the Twins. He’ll likely head to the injury list, with Baldelli saying he’s not optimistic Colina could ramp up quickly enough to join the team anytime soon.

“He came in and had a little setback, missed some time, I believe worked toward ramping up again, had another little setback, and because of that, I think we’ve taken it slow since then,” Baldelli said, adding he doesn’t think this is a long-term issue. “… It’s not just about getting his arm in shape at this point. He has to go face some hitters and get back to pitching and get into his routine and make sure that his body and his arm can take the ramp-up and the schedule.”