Twins' Kirilloff eager to play again after 'long summer'

“It has been a very tough year throughout baseball for assessing players,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “Normally, we have an entire season of information and experience and coaches and staff get looks at guys. It’s a different version we’re working with right now. We don’t have as much of the on-field stats. A lot of it comes down to the visual and talking about what a guy’s year was like in a very unusual set of circumstances.

“In some ways it’s harder, but we also got to watch some guys go through some adversity. … One thing we know for any guy to be a successful major league player, he’s going to have to know how to deal with tough times.”

Time’s ticking?

Kirilloff’s hitting potential could land him in the lineup on Opening Day. Or it could a player who skipped right past AAA ball in the minors at least for the season’s opening weeks. That would allow the Twins to extend his service time before free agency to seven years rather than six.

“As you get older, you’re just of aware of stuff that can happen like that,” Kirilloff said. “I’m more focused on the playing side and getting ready … I’ve got enough to worry about on the baseball side.”