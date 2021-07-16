Twins imagine the best as season resumes, but changes could revamp roster

DETROIT — Nelson Cruz isn’t naive and he isn’t in denial. But he’s a competitor, one who perhaps gets caught up in the euphoria of the moment.

Which is why, when asked amid this week’s All-Star festivities for his to-do list for the second half of the 2021 season, he set a goal that likely exceeds even the reach of one of his 450-foot home runs.

“I don’t see any reason why we can’t bounce back and do something magical,” Cruz said of the Twins’ postseason chances. “I think we all feel that way.”

Cruz said his opinion coalesced last weekend, when he and his teammates swept four games from the Tigers, erasing multi-run deficits in the late innings in three of them. “We should feel pretty comfortable, the way we’re playing,” said Cruz, for the moment overlooking the team’s seven losses in the nine games before that series. “The pitching was there, for the most part, and the offense was definitely there. … We just need to keep that going.”

By a quirk of the schedule, they get the chance to keep it going against those same Tigers, beginning with a Friday doubleheader in Comerica Park.