Twins embrace MLB's new catcher-pitcher signal-sending system

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Major league baseball approved the use of PitchCom, a device that sends digital signals from catchers to pitchers by computerized generated voice.

“I loved it,” said Twins reliever Tyler Duffey after teams tried out the optional system in spring training. “It could change the way you work a little bit. Guys who go through their mental process will still do that, but the whole putting down fingers and trying to see them and what’s he calling, that goes away. And that will speed things up.”

Catchers wear a sleeve, which has nine buttons for pitch and location. The pitcher wears the signal receiver in his cap, the catcher in his helmet, and up to three fielders can also wear a receiver.

“Like, the other day, when I got the ball back from [catcher] Gary [Sanchez], a lot of times, I like to walk in a circle to the back of the mound,” Duffey said. “And while I’m doing that, I’m hearing ‘fastball.’ I still go through my normal routine, but now I don’t have to stop for a sign.

“Especially for relievers, it’s going to take away the mental tax of worrying about signs. OK, what sign set are we using today? Is that what the catcher is using? Because a lot of times, we change signs every day. Sometimes even within one game.”

Said catcher Ryan Jeffers: “You can do everything with it. Pitch, location, speed, pickoffs, everything. Once you get used to it, it’s really easy.”

Players will hear a voice, with volume adjustment, and catchers can hide the buttons they push so hitters can’t steal the sign.

“The days, for us, at least, of the catchers putting down signals has come and gone,” Twins starter Sonny Gray said.

Last year’s major league games averaged three hours and 10 minutes, longest in MLB history. Will the game speed up as a result of the new system?

“We have to understand as pitchers that we’re still in control. It’s still our situation,” Gray said. “It’s still our game. Nothing happens until we throw the ball. Just because something tells you this, it doesn’t necessarily mean, ‘Hey, you hear it and now you have to throw the ball.’ You still can breathe. You still can get in and find your rhythm.”

Sticky situation

The usual sticky-stuff inspection after Joe Smith pitched a scoreless inning Sunday stretched far longer than the customary 10 seconds. And it ended with the Twins’ veteran reliever sending a text to the MLB Players Association, asking for clarification.

Umpire Brian Knight felt Smith’s pitching hand to make sure there was no illegal substance on it. “Then he said, ‘Oh man, your hand’s dark.’ I said, ‘Is that a problem?’ “ Smith said of the fifth-inning conversation in front of the dugout. “I just want to make sure I’m not thrown out of a game because my hand is dirty.”

The problem, Smith said, is that baseball is using new rosin bags this spring that are slightly tackier than in the past, in order to help pitchers get a better grip on the ball legally. And the new resin sticks to the mud that umpires use before games to take the gloss off the baseballs. “So I’m using the tools that y’all gave me, and if I have a long inning, my hand’s going to turn the color of dirt.”

Smith said Gray had a similar conversation with an umpire when his fingers were darker than normal. So just in case, he alerted the players union, just to get assurances from MLB that they understand what’s happening.

“It’s one thing if your hand is sticky, that’s what matters. I have no problem with them checking for that,” Smith said. “I think we’ll get it figured out. I just want to make sure dirt on my fingers isn’t going to get me ejected.”

Gordon on the mend

Nick Gordon left Monday’s game after an outfield collision with teammate Max Kepler, and said he was doing well.

“It all just kind of happened so fast,” Gordon said Tuesday. “I didn’t know what really happened, was really going on, but I’m glad it wasn’t as bad as it looked. … My neck’s a little sore, that’s about it. Other than that, I feel good.”

Kepler said he had “a bruise or two” himself.

“I felt bad the whole rest of the game. I went in and checked on him … a scary moment.”

Etc.

No Twins openers have been rained out at Target Field. Two were postponed when the team played at Met Stadium – 1962 because of snow and 1972 because of cold and wet grounds.

Staff writers La Velle E. Neal III and Megan Ryan contributed to this notebook.

