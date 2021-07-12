Twins draft hard-throwing prep pitcher, switch-hitting shortstop

Johnson had said earlier in the week that he preferred to focus on hitters in the first round and trust his scouts to uncover solid pitching prospects in later rounds. He made an exception for an 18-year-old whose fastball already reaches triple digits.

New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year, Petty dominated the Cape-Atlantic League, the same league that produced Trout a dozen years ago. Petty struck out 99 hitters in 48⅔ innings during his senior season, posted a 1.48 ERA and even led his team in RBI, playing second base when he wasn’t pitching.

He committed to play college baseball for SEC powerhouse Florida. But the Twins, armed with a $2,653,400 bonus for that draft slot, clearly believe they can convince him to forego a career with the Gators. They also believe he will be worth it.

“You start with the velocity and the delivery and the athleticism. He’s got arm strength” as evidenced by a fastball that frequently topped 100 mph his senior year, Johnson said. “He’s got spin talent with his breaking balls, and feel for the changeup.”

Taking a high school pitcher who throws that hard is “a leap of faith,” given the long history of injuries that plague such picks. But the Twins evaluated his mechanics, not to mention his competitiveness, and decided it’s a gamble worth taking.