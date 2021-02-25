Twins' Donaldson works on efficient running style to minimize calf injuries

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Anyone who has ever heard Josh Donaldson break down every last detail of his swing mechanics — from balance profile to head tilt to stride phase — knows how much he must relish solving the conundrum of his injury-prone calves.

Basically, the Twins third baseman intends to develop a better way to run.

“I’ve really used my foot and calf as kind of the gas for me to go. (Now I’ll) really focus on trying to get more hip drive, using my hips to accelerate through the movements, to where it can take pressure off my calves,” Donaldson said with the air of a physiology professor. “At the same time, it’s difficult. … I’ve fallen into some bad patterns from prior injuries.”

The Twins had their first full-squad workout Tuesday at the CenturyLink Sports Complex, with 71 of the 75 players present. Three players, including new shortstop Andrelton Simmons, have visa issues; left-handed starter J.A. Happ is in COVID-19 protocols.

As players begin the five-plus week process of getting ready for the April 1 opener in Milwaukee, keen attention will be paid to Donaldson’s regimen.