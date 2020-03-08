Twins' Dominicans put on a show in front of hometown fans

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Sano, in addition to the home run, smashed an infield hit down the third base-line for an RBI single in his last at-bat of the day while Cruz singled, doubled and missed a first-inning home run to dead center field by just a few feet.

“This is not a normal game. This is not a normal day at the ballpark,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “For Miguel to come here and be able to put on this display for the people he has grown up around that have known him for a very long time, I bet he’s extraordinarily proud of it. I think he should be, and Nellie as well. Nellie is an ambassador for the game. No matter where you’re from, that is what he is.”

The Twins arrived in the Dominican Republic on Friday afternoon, had a joint reception at night with the Tigers at the team hotel and participated in a Play Ball event with local kids the next morning before the game started.

They brought eight Dominican players on the trip and four more Dominican staff members. In addition to Sano and Cruz, Gilberto Celestino, who is from Santo Domingo, started in center field. Prospects Daniel Ozoria, Yunior Severino and Wander Javier all appeared as subs in the later innings of the game, while Jorge Alcala and Jhoan Duran each pitched an inning, Duran’s a scoreless one with a pair of strikeouts.