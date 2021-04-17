Twins dodge a COVID curveball before series opener in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, CALIF. — The Twins thought they had escaped the chilly Minnesota weather and a COVID scare to embrace the warm and worry-free West Coast vibes Friday.

Not so much.

Chaos and confusion again enveloped the Twins ahead of batting practice for the series opener at the Los Angeles Angels. Another potential positive test threw the organization back into a contact-tracing frenzy, which ultimately sent a handful of people back to the hotel as a precaution. While the game went on as scheduled, as the potential positive was from among the staff ranks, the four-hour flight from Minneapolis to SoCal cast some concern about the immediate future.

Shortstop Andrelton Simmons contracted COVID-19 late this past Tuesday night and entered the COVID-19 injury list as part of his 10-day quarantine. That was the Twins’ first in-season case, though several other MLB teams have had to reschedule games this season and last because of too many positive results.

Manger Rocco Baldelli said Friday he and one other staff member experienced a false positive result ahead of Thursday’s game at Target Field. “This is not something that is completely settled,” Baldelli said. “More power to our players who are continually locking in and getting ready for a game when there’s a lot going on around them.”