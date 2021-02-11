Twins' Cruz on watered-down baseballs: 'I'll be good'

In addition to slightly altering the ball, five teams will store their baseballs in a humidor this season, bringing the number of teams doing so to 10.

Cruz, who will be 41 on July 1, spoke with reporters Wednesday as the club officially announced his new one-year, $13 million contract, the end of a negotiation that took longer than anticipated. Free agency moved slowly this past offseason as teams emerged from a season of declining revenue. MLB had plenty on its plate as it moved to reorganize the minor league system and then negotiated with the players association about how to proceed with the 2021 season.

There was a chance that the universal DH would be used in 2021, so Cruz and his agent, Bryce Dixon, waited to see if he would have more teams interested in him.

“It was difficult,” Cruz said. “I was in a similar situation in 2014 when I signed with the Orioles. I signed after spring training started. At least I had a better idea this time of where I was going to go and what the future looked like. I had some idea. It was difficult. You want to get that done early so you can focus on getting ready for the season and spring training. But at the end of the day, like Derek said, we did what we were expecting to do after the season was over last year.”