Twins catcher Mitch Garver goes from Silver Slugger to season that 'didn't happen'

“I don’t think he came into this season with any specific expectations.’’

It took a while, and some inference, but that was Rocco saying Garver came into the 2020 mini-season with the expectation of remaining a home run-hitting machine, and when the batting average was .150, the strikeouts were mounting and there was one home run and two RBI after three weeks — the grip on the Garver bat got tighter.

Then came the pull of a muscle near the ribs in mid-August, a month out of the lineup, making it a lost season. Garver went on injured list on Aug. 19, and Ryan Jeffers was called up from the St. Paul taxi squad the next day. The 23-year-old held up well, both hitting and receiving, and was in the lineup (with Garver available) for the two playoff games vs. Houston.

Garver has been the catcher when the Twins have played what looks like the “A team’’ in exhibitions this month. So, he’s still the No. 1 catcher in the minds of the Twins?

“I don’t read it that way,’’ Garver said. “I think we have two No. 1 catchers. That’s a good situation for Ryan, for me and our club.’’

This was confirmed by Baldelli — and directly:

“With our group, we have two regular catchers. We have guys to turn to that are excellent options.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0