Twins' Byron Buxton will be out "weeks" because of hip injury

Without him, the Twins lose not only perhaps the best defensive center fielder in the game but also their most reliable batter. Buxton is hitting .370 with nine home runs and 10 doubles.

The Twins replaced Buxton on the roster by calling up Trevor Larnach from Class AAA St. Paul. The 24-year-old, who was the Twins' first-round pick (20th overall) in 2018 out of Oregon State, had two home runs in three games for the Saints during their season-opening series at Omaha.

"I never, ever want to ever make my debut based off someone getting hurt," Larnach said. "That's, like, the worst thing possible. But this is where we're at. And I wish him nothing but a speedy recovery and great success, because he's just been unbelievable."

Left-hander Brandon Waddell was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster.

Injuries have marred Buxton's career dating back to 2014, two years after the Twins made him the No. 2 overall pick in the draft. Since making his major league debut, he had a sprained thumb in 2015; a knee contusion and back spasms in 2016; a groin strain and migraines in 2017; a fractured toe, sprained wrist and migraines in 2018; myriad woes in 2019, including season-ending labrum surgery; shoulder inflammation last season; and he missed a couple of games in April because of a hamstring strain.