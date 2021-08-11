Twins' Byron Buxton making progress towards return

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton dug into the Target Field batter’s box Tuesday afternoon, ready to hit.

As baseballs came his way, he started blasting them high into the sky. It’s a sight Twins fans have been waiting weeks to see after the center fielder suffered a fractured hand when he was hit by a pitch on June 21.

This, of course, was just pregame batting practice. But soon, it could be in a real game. First, very likely on a rehab assignment with the Saints, and then with the Twins.

Buxton said he expects to meet with team physician Dr. Christopher Camp on Wednesday, after which the club will have a better understanding of his timeline.

“We’re going to meet with Dr. Camp ... just to finalize what his next steps in his plan are now that he’s restarted,” president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said. “We’ll have a better timeline for when the rehab outings would start after that. It’s a bone fracture. Once it’s fully healed and good, at that point there’s really nothing other than building up stamina strength and feeling OK through some of his workouts.”