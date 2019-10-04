NEW YORK — Much of the outside chatter leading up to the Twins’ and Yankees’ American League Division Series matchup was centered on home runs.
And rightfully so.
The Bomba Squad and the Bronx Bombers entered as the two most prolific home-run hitting teams of all time, taking their home run race into the season’s final day. But in 2019, postseason baseball is often decided by bullpens. And on Friday night, the Twins’ bullpen, one which had gotten stronger as the season progressed, showed some cracks, giving up seven runs in its final four innings of Game 1 of the American League Division Series.
The Twins turned the game over to the bullpen in the fifth inning, and under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium, in front of a crowd of nearly 50,000 fans who were hanging on to every pitch, walks and home runs helped do them in in a 10-4 loss.
“This stadium, combined with their fans, the dimensions, things like that, the game can change quickly,” reliever Tyler Duffey said. “These fans love to get loud over nothing, you give them a reason, they’re really going to get loud. You get behind 3-2, they’re going to let you have it. I got booed for stepping off. It’s what postseason baseball is about. Tomorrow, having been through it, tomorrow we’re going to be better for having gone through it.”
But Friday, going through it was tough on the Twins’ relievers.
Zack Littell, who followed starter Jose Berrios into the game, found himself unable to find the strike zone. Brought into a tie game, Littell threw eight pitches — seven balls. A walk and hit batsman after he entered, Littell had been removed, making way for Duffey.
“(It’s) tough to beat people when you don’t really give it the chance,” Littell said. “I know I ran into that problem some last year where you feel like you have to be perfect because these hitters are kind of superhuman, but that’s just not the case. Tonight, I kind of let that get in the way.”
Duffey struck out one batter and walked another before Gleyber Torres ripped a bases-loaded two-run double to put the Yankees up 5-3.
An inning later, after a Miguel Sano home run brought the score to 5-4, Cody Stashak was unable to hold off the Yankees in his inning, serving up two home runs — one to DJ LeMahieu, the other to Brett Gardner.
“These are guys we have leaned on heavily throughout the year. We’re going to continue to lean on them heavily,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “We’re going to see them back out there and throwing in important situations. Because of the way the game played out, one or both of those guys was going to end up in this game pitching in probably an important spot at some point.”
And in the seventh, after Kyle Gibson had walked the bases loaded, LeMahieu cleared them with a double, effectively putting the game out of reach.
The Twins issued eight walks on the night, including three by Berrios. Berrios worked through four innings as the Yankees forced his pitch count up early, but after a run-saving play by Sano in the first inning, the defense behind him faltered.
A LeMahieu pop up dropped past Luis Arraez to lead off the third inning and later in the frame, Berrios got what looked like an inning-ending double-play ball. Instead, a low throw from Arraez got past C.J. Cron at first, allowing two runs to score on the play and the Yankees to take the lead. Cron was charged with the error, which put the Twins down 3-2.
“We didn’t make all the plays behind (Berrios). It did make it tough. We had to get some extra outs,” Baldelli said. “We had to throw a lot more pitches, so he did have to work because of it and probably shortened the outing a little bit, which caused us to have to go to the ‘pen and have to cover some more inning, so it’s all related.”
All that came after the Twins had jumped to an early lead, with Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz homering in the first and third innings respectively to put the Twins ahead 2-0. In the fifth, the Twins came back to tie the game when Polanco battled through a nine-pitch at-bat to deliver an RBI single off Paxton.
But after Paxton left, the Yankees’ bullpen mostly held the Twins off the scoreboard, allowing just one run. That included a scoreless inning from closer Aroldis Chapman, who entered for the ninth, despite the six-run lead.
“We hung in there, obviously, until we didn’t,” Duffey said. “We put up runs against a really good team. They brought their guys in tonight. They brought in Chapman up six. That shows that they didn’t want to mess with us. It’s respect.”
