Twins build Dobnak back toward starting, a role he prefers

MINNEAPOLIS — In the first 3½ seasons of his Twins career, Johan Santana entered 14 games as a reliever, usually with his team already trailing, and proceeded to throw 60, or 70, or sometimes more than 80 pitches, in order to keep the Twins close and give them a chance to rally.

So it probably goes without saying: The Twins would sure like to find another Johan Santana.

OK, sure, the Cy Young-winning starting pitcher would be ideal. But the long-relief specialist that Santana was in his early years, the bionic-arm inning-eater who is always ready when a starting pitcher flames out early — those guys are practically as extinct from modern baseball as the sacrifice bunt.

“The game has evolved over time away from that type of role,” said Derek Falvey, the Twins’ president of baseball operations. “The challenge is, you’re always trying to figure out how far you can go (without regular work) before he isn’t stretched out enough anymore. How long can he go between those outings and still feel like you can get 50-plus pitches out of that kind of guy? The game has changed, no question.”

But that doesn’t mean teams don’t still try to fill that role, to find latter-day Dick Tidrows and Dennis Lamps, Bob Stanleys and Juan Berenguers.