CHICAGO — Addison Reed is back in the place where he began his career, but the well-traveled reliever’s thoughts this week have been with the New York Mets and their ailing general manager Sandy Alderson.
Reed, who made 145 appearances over parts of three seasons (2015-17) with the Mets, sent a text message of encouragement to Alderson on Tuesday after the 70-year-old executive announced he was taking a leave of absence following a recurrence of an unspecified form of cancer.
Alderson underwent cancer treatment in the fall of 2015 after the Mets reached the World Series with Reed as a key member of their bullpen.
“It sucks, man,” Reed said. “He’s just an awesome guy to be around. I will say this: If there’s one guy that it could happen to, there’s not a tougher SOB that could get through it than him. He’s beat it once. There’s no doubt in my mind that he could beat it again. With the mindset and the mentality that he has, he’s going to kick this cancer’s a — .”
Alderson, the Mets’ GM since 2010, is an ex-Marine who served in Vietnam and also holds a law degree from Harvard. He built the Oakland A’s mini-dynasty in the late ’80s and later served a long run in the commissioner’s office for Major League Baseball.
Alderson said it was possible he was saying goodbye to a full-time role in baseball with this week’s announcement.
“If there’s anybody putting the focus on what he’s going to do after this, they shouldn’t be,” Reed said. “They should be putting the focus on hoping that he’s healthy, hoping everything is fine. Knowing Sandy, he’s probably more concerned about baseball right now than he is this cancer. That’s just kind of the way his mind works. He’s baseball all the time. He puts his heart and soul into it.”
Last July 31, Alderson shipped Reed to the Boston Red Sox for three minor leaguers. Two months later, on the eve of the postseason, Reed received a text message from his former boss.
“The playoffs were about to start, and he sent me a text: ‘Good luck in the playoffs, hope you do well, hope everything is working out,’ “ Reed said. “That was kind of cool just to see that from a guy who didn’t have to reach out to me. Once I was done with the Mets he never had to talk to me again if he didn’t want to. That just shows what kind of person he is and how he acts. He’s an awesome guy.”
