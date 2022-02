TV WDN Thurs

Thursday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Drexel at Delaware, CBSSN, 5 p.m.; St. John's at Georgetown, FS1, 5 p.m.; Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; NC A&T at Winthrop, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Marshall at Old Dominion, CBSSN, 7 p.m.; UCLA at Arizona, ESPN, 7 p.m.; Iowa at Ohio St., FS1, 7 p.m.; Gonzaga at San Diego, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Oregon St. at Utah, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Washington St. at Stanford, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.; San Francisco at BYU, CBSSN, 9 p.m.; Oregon at Colorado, FS1, 9 p.m.; Southern Cal at Arizona St., ESPN2, 10 p.m.; Hawaii at UC-Riverside, ESPNU, 10 p.m.; Washington at California, PAC-12N, 10 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Florida St. at NC State, ACCN, 5 p.m.; Maryland at Michigan St., BTN, 5 p.m.; Mississippi at Missouri, SECN, 6 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN, 7 p.m.; Penn St. at Nebraska, BTN, 7 p.m.; Arkansas at Texas A&M, SECN, 8 p.m.; Stanford at UCLA, ESPN, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPNU, 11:30 a.m.; Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala., ESPN2, 2 p.m.; East-West Shrine Bowl: From Las Vegas, NFLN, 7 p.m.

CURLING: Olympics: Italy vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (Taped), 2 a.m.; Olympics: Norway vs. Canada, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (Taped), USA, 9:30 a.m.; Olympics: Canada vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles, Beijing, 6:35 a.m.; Olympics: Italy vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles, Beijing (Taped), USA, 8:30 p.m.; Olympics: U.S. vs. Sweden, Mixed Doubles, Beijing, USA, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

FIGURE SKATING: Olympics: Men's Short Program and Rhythm Dance, Beijing, NBC, 7 p.m.

MEN'S FUTSAL: Copa America: Venezuela vs. Bolivia, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2, 7:45 a.m.; Copa America: Brazil vs. Uruguay, Asunción, Paraguay, FS2, 1:45 p.m.

GOLF: Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, First Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF, 2 a.m.; DP World Tour: The Ras Al Khaimah Championship, First Round, Al Hamra Golf Club, Al Jazirah Al Hamra, United Arab Emirates (Taped), GOLF, 8:30 a.m.; PGA Tour: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, First Round, Pebble Beach Links, Pebble Beach, Calif., GOLF, 2 p.m.; Asian Tour: The PIF Saudi International, Second Round, Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia, GOLF, 2 a.m. (Friday)

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: NIBC: Sunrise Christian (Kan.) vs. Bishop Walsh (Md.), Tom's River, N.J., ESPNU, 2 p.m.; NIBC: La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.), Tom's River, N.J., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY: Olympics: U.S. vs. Finland, Beijing (Taped), USA, 7:10 a.m.; Olympics: Russia vs. Switzerland, Beijing, USA, 10:10 p.m.;

NBA: Phoenix at Atlanta, TNT, 6:30 p.m.; LA Lakers at LA Clippers, TNT, 9 p.m.

NFL: Pro Bowl Skills Showdown: From Las Vegas (Taped), ESPN, 6 p.m.

SKIING: Olympics: Women's Moguls Qualifying, Beijing, USA, 4 a.m.; Olympics: Men's Moguls Qualifying, Beijing, USA, 5:45 a.m.; Olympics: Men's and Women's Moguls Qualifying, Beijing (Taped), NBC, 7 p.m.

MEN'S SOCCER: FIFA Club World Cup: AS Pirae at Al Jazira Club, First Round, FS2, 10:20 a.m.

TENNIS: Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; Montpellier-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 12:30 p.m.; Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 1:30 a.m. (Friday); Pune-ATP, Montpellier-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Friday)

