TV Schedule

Monday

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NCAA Tournament: Kansas St. at NC State, Second Round, ESPN, 3 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Oklahoma, Second Round, ESPN2, 5 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Villanova at Michigan, Second Round, ESPNU, 5 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Belmont at Tennessee, Second Round, ESPN, 6 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Ohio St. at LSU, Second Round, ESPN2, 7 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: Princeton at Indiana, Second Round, ESPNU, 7 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: UCF at UConn, Second Round, ESPN, 8 p.m.; NCAA Tournament: North Carolina at Arizona, Second Round, ESPN2, 9 p.m.