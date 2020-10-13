 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV SCHEDULE: Wednesday, October 14
0 comments

TV SCHEDULE: Wednesday, October 14

  • 0

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, ESPN, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF: PGA: The CJ Cup, GOLF, 4 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Italy, ESPN2, 1:30 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, FS1, 5 p.m.; Tampa Bay vs. Houston, TBS, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m.; St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TENNIS, 5 a.m. (Thursday)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Mary Lou Stenberg

GOODVIEW, Minn. — Mary Lou Stenberg, 75, of Goodview died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in the Lake Winona Manor in Winona.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News