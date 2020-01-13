Wednesday
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, ESPNU, 4 p.m.; Boston College at Syracuse, ACC, 5:30 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, FS1, 5:30 p.m.; Kentucky at South Carolina, SEC, 5:30 p.m.; Indiana at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.; Creighton at Georgetown, CBSSN, 6 p.m.; Virginia at Florida State, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Tennessee at Georgia, ESPNU, 6 p.m.; Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, ACC, 7:30 p.m.; St. John’s at Providence, FS1, 7:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Arkansas, SEC, 7:30 p.m.; Penn State at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.; Southern Methodist at Houston, CBSSN, 8 p.m.; Auburn at Alabama, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Wichita State at Temple, ESPNU, 8 p.m.; Stanford at UCLA, PAC12, 9 p.m.
NBA: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Minnesota, FSNO, 7 p.m.; Portland at Houston, ESPN, 8:30 p.m.
NHL: Philadelphia at St. Louis, NBCSN, 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.