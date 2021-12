TV SCHEDULE: Wednesday, December 22

Wednesday

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, ACC, noon; Liberty vs Northern Iowa, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Wyoming vs Stanford, ESPNU, 4:30 p.m.; Murray State at Auburn, SEC, 5 p.m.; Western Kentucky at Kentucky, ESPN, 5 p.m.; Pacific at California, PAC12, 5 p.m.; Arizona at Tennessee, ESPN2, 6 p.m.; Northern Kentucky at Indiana, BTN, 6 p.m.; Clemson at Virginia, ACC, 6 p.m..; Kennesaw State at Nebraska, ESPNU, 6:30 p.m.; Lipscomb at LSU, SEC, 7 p.m.; Boise State at Washington State, PAC12, 7 p.m.; Green Bay at Minnesota, BTN, 7 p.m.; Virginia Tech at Duke, ESPN2, 8 p.m.; Illinois vs Missouri, BTN, 8 p.m.; BYU vs South Florida, ESPNU, 8:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Hawaii, ESPN2, 11 p.m.