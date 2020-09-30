 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV SCHEDULE: Thursday, Oct. 1
0 comments

TV SCHEDULE: Thursday, Oct. 1

  • 0

GOLF: EPGA: Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, GOLF, 5:30 a.m.; LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic, GOLF, Noon; PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship, GOLF, 3 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS: Cincinnati at Atlanta, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Miami at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 1 p.m.; Chicago at Oakland (if necessary), ESPN, 2 p.m.; Toronto at Tampa Bay (if necessary), TBS, 3 p.m.; St. Louis at San Diego, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), ESPN, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy R. (Baumgardt) English
Obituaries

Nancy R. (Baumgardt) English

Nancy R. (Baumgardt) English, 84, of Winona joined the Church Triumphant, and entered into the loving presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Ch…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News