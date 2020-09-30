TV SCHEDULE: Thursday, Oct. 1

MLB PLAYOFFS: Cincinnati at Atlanta, ESPN, 11 a.m.; Miami at Chicago Cubs, ABC, 1 p.m.; Chicago at Oakland (if necessary), ESPN, 2 p.m.; Toronto at Tampa Bay (if necessary), TBS, 3 p.m.; St. Louis at San Diego, ESPN2, 4 p.m.; N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland (if necessary), ESPN, 6 p.m.; Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, ESPN, 9 p.m.