TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, March 27

AUTO RACING: Formula 1: The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, ESPN, 11:55 a.m.; NASCAR Cup: the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 11 a.m.; Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ESPNEWS, 11 a.m.; Georgia at Kentucky, SEC, 11 a.m.; Army at Navy, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Alabama at Mississippi St., SEC, 2 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ELITE EIGHT: Miami vs Kansas, CBS, 1 p.m.; St. Peter’s vs North Carolina, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL ELITE EIGHT: Creighton vs South Carolina, ESPN, 6 p.m.; Texas at Stanford, ESPN, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS: Minnesota vs W. Michigan, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Quinnipiac vs Michigan, ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE: Ohio State at Rutgers, ESPNU, 11 a.m.; Maryland at Penn St., BTN, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL: Louisville at Clemson, ACC, 11 a.m.; LSU at Arkansas, ESPN2, noon; Syracuse at Georgia Tech, ACC, 1 p.m.; Tennessee at Florida, ESPNU, 1 p.m.; Nebraska at Michigan, BTN, 2 p.m.; NC State at North Carolina, ACC, 3 p.m.; Arizona St. at Arizona, PAC12, 4 p.m.; UCLA at Washington, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

GOLF: PGA: The WGC Dell Technologies Match Play: Semifinals, GOLF, 9 a.m. and NBC, 2 p.m.; PGA: The Corales Puntacana Resort Championship, GOLF, 1 p.m.; LPGA: The JTBC Classic, GOLF, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 2 p.m.

MLB SPRING TRAINING: Minnesota vs Boston, BSNO, noon; St. Louis vs NY Mets, MLB, noon; Chicago White Sox vs LA Dodgers, MLB, 3 p.m.

NBA: Charlotte at Brooklyn, NBA, 6:30 p.m.

NBA G LEAGUE: Fort Wayne at Maine, NBA, noon; Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, NBA, 2:30 p.m.

NHL: Tampa Bay at NY Islanders, TNT, 1 p.m.

RODEO: PBA: The Kubota Invitational, CBS, 11 a.m.; PBR: The Ty Murray Invitational, CBSSN, 7 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY: Premiership: Leicester at Exeter, CNBC, noon

MEN’S SOCCER: MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland, ESPN, 3 p.m.; FIFA World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs Panama, FS1, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: FASL: Everton at Manchester United, NBC, noon

TENNIS: Miami Open: WTA/ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS, 10 a.m.

