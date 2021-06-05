 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, June 6
0 comments

TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, June 6

  • 0

Sunday NASCAR AUTO RACING Cup Series: The Toyota-Save Mart 350, FS1, 3 p.m.

GOLF PGA: The Memorial Tournament, GOLF, 11 a.m. and CBS, 1:30 p.m.; PGA Champions: The Principal Charity Classic, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.

LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, NBC, 2 p.m.

PLL MEN’S LACROSSE Waterdogs at Cannons, NBCSN, noon

MLB Arizona at Milwaukee, BSWI, 1 p.m.; Minnesota at Kansas City, BSNO, 1 p.m.; Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN, 6 p.m.

NBA PLAYOFFS Atlanta at Philadelphia, ABC, noon

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS Winnipeg at Montreal, NBCSN, 5 p.m.; Colorado at Vegas, NBCSN, 7:30 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News