ON TV

TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, January 16

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Butler at Villanova, FS1, 11 a.m.; Penn State at Ohio State, BTN, 11 a.m.; Cincinnati at Wichita State, ESPN, noon; Iowa at Minnesota, BTN, 1 p.m.; Georgetown at St. John’s, FOX, 3:30 p.m.; Holy Cross at Colgate, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Louisville at Boston College, ACC, 11 a.m.; Saint Louis at Dayton, CBSSN, 11 a.m.; Vanderbilt at LSU, SEC, noon; Stanford at Utah, PAC12, 1 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Miami, ACC, 1 p.m.; Villanova at Marquette, CBSSN, 1 p.m.; Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN, 2 p.m.; South Florida at UCF, ESPNU, 2 p.m.; Mississippi State at Ole Miss, SEC, 2 p.m.; South Carolina at Arkansas, ESPN2, 2:30 p.m.; Duke at NC State, ACC, 3 p.m.; American at Bucknell, CBSSN, 3 p.m.; Michigan at Maryland, ESPN, 4 p.m.; Auburn at Texas A&M, SEC, 4 p.m.; Clemson at Virginia Tech, ACC, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING: Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, ESPNU, noon; Rutgers at Penn St., ESPNU, 4 p.m.

GOLF: PGA: The Sony Open, GOLF, 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING: NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 1:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER: Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United, USA, 8 a.m.

NBA: Golden State at Minnesota, BSNO, 7 p.m.

NFL PLAYOFFS: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, FOX, noon; San Francisco at Dallas, CBS, 3:30 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Kansas City, NBC, 7:15 p.m.

ATP/WTA TENNIS: The Australian Open: First round, ESPN, 6 p.m.

