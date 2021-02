TV SCHEDULE: Sunday, February 28

Sunday

NASCAR AUTO RACING: The Dixie Vodka 400, FOX, 2:30 p.m.

PBA BOWLING: The Tournament of Champions, FOX, noon

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Villanova at Butler, CBS, 11 a.m.; Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN, noon; Michigan at Maryland, CBS, 1 p.m.; Iowa at Ohio State, CBS, 3 p.m.; Pittsburgh at NC State, ACC, 3 p.m.; Nevada at Utah State, FS1, 6 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Ole Miss at Kentucky, SEC, 11 a.m.; Georgia at Florida, ESPNU, noon; South Carolina at Texas A&M, ESPN2, 1 p.m.; Auburn at Tennessee, SEC, 1 p.m.; Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACC, 1 p.m.; Maryland at Northwestern, ESPN2, 3 p.m.; Missouri at Mississippi State, SEC, 3 p.m.; Alabama at Arkansas, SEC, 5 p.m.

FISHING: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2021 Bassmaster Elite at Tennessee River, FS1, 7 a.m.

GOLF: PGA: The WGC at The Concession, GOLF, 11 a.m. and NBC, 1:30 p.m.; PGA: The Puerto Rico Open, GOLF, 1:30 p.m.; PGA Champions: The Cologuard Classic (taped), GOLF, 3:30 p.m.; LPGA: The Gainbridge Championship (taped), GOLF, 7 p.m.

HORSE RACING: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 4 p.m.